Cleveland State and Duquesne square off in NIT matchup

Duquesne Dukes (21-12, 10-10 A-10) at Cleveland State Vikings (25-9, 15-7 Horizon)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State and Duquesne meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Vikings’ record in Horizon games is 15-7, and their record is 10-2 against non-conference opponents. Cleveland State has a 9-5 record against teams over .500.

The Dukes are 10-10 in A-10 play. Duquesne ranks seventh in the A-10 shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Cleveland State averages 75.2 points, 9.4 more per game than the 65.8 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sara Guerreiro is averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Vikings. Mickayla Perdue is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Megan McConnell is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 18.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.2 steals. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

