Coastal Carolina meets Campbell in NIT

Campbell Camels (21-12, 14-7 CAA) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (23-8, 13-7 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays Campbell in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Chanticleers are 13-7 against Sun Belt opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Coastal Carolina ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Alancia Ramsey averaging 2.4.

The Camels’ record in CAA games is 14-7. Campbell averages 64.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Coastal Carolina makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Campbell has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Campbell has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Brooks is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Ramsey is averaging 15.1 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gemma Nunez is averaging 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Camels. Gianni Boone is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Camels: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.