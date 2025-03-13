Coppin State Eagles square off against the North Carolina Central Eagles in MEAC Tournament

North Carolina Central Eagles (9-20, 6-8 MEAC) vs. Coppin State Eagles (17-13, 8-6 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State and North Carolina Central play in the MEAC Tournament.

The Coppin State Eagles have gone 8-6 against MEAC teams, with a 9-7 record in non-conference play. Coppin State is third in the MEAC scoring 64.2 points while shooting 39.0% from the field.

The North Carolina Central Eagles’ record in MEAC games is 6-8. North Carolina Central has a 3-16 record against teams over .500.

Coppin State is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 41.7% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central averages 61.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 64.0 Coppin State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won 63-53 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Laila Lawrence led the Eagles with 20 points, and Morgan Callahan led the Eagles with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawrence is averaging 16.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Coppin State Eagles. Angel Jones is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Callahan is averaging 12.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the North Carolina Central Eagles. Aysia Hinton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coppin State Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

North Carolina Central Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.