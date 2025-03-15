Cornell Big Red take on the Dartmouth Big Green in Ivy League Tournament

Dartmouth Big Green (14-13, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Cornell Big Red (17-10, 9-5 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -5.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell and Dartmouth square off in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Big Red are 9-5 against Ivy League opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Cornell ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by AK Okereke averaging 1.2.

The Big Green are 8-6 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 16.0 assists per game led by Ryan Cornish averaging 3.3.

Cornell makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Dartmouth averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Cornell allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Big Green won 88-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Cade Haskins led the Big Green with 17 points, and Cooper Noard led the Big Red with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazir Williams is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Big Red. Noard is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 13.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Big Green. Cornish is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Big Green: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.