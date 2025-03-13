Creighton Bluejays and DePaul Blue Demons meet in Big East Tournament

DePaul Blue Demons (14-18, 5-16 Big East) vs. Creighton Bluejays (22-9, 15-5 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -11.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton and DePaul meet in the Big East Tournament.

The Bluejays have gone 15-5 against Big East opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Creighton scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 5-16 in Big East play. DePaul is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Creighton makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than DePaul has allowed to its opponents (45.4%). DePaul has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Creighton won 75-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton with 25 points, and Isaiah Rivera led DePaul with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is averaging 19.4 points, nine rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Gunn is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Blue Demons. Rivera is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.