CSU Northridge Matadors square off against the UCSB Gauchos in Big West Tournament

UCSB Gauchos (20-12, 12-9 Big West) vs. CSU Northridge Matadors (22-9, 14-6 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -3; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays in the Big West Tournament against UCSB.

The Matadors are 14-6 against Big West opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. CSU Northridge averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Keonte Jones with 4.3.

The Gauchos are 12-9 in Big West play. UCSB is fourth in the Big West with 15.0 assists per game led by Stephan D. Swenson averaging 4.3.

CSU Northridge makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). UCSB has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Matadors won 103-77 in the last matchup on March 2. Scotty Washington led the Matadors with 23 points, and Jason Fontenet II led the Gauchos with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Adams Jr. is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 16.5 points. Washington is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Swenson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Gauchos. Deuce Turner is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.