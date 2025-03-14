Dayton Flyers play in A-10 Tournament against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-11, 13-7 A-10) vs. Dayton Flyers (22-9, 12-6 A-10)

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays in the A-10 Tournament against Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Flyers are 12-6 against A-10 opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Dayton has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks’ record in A-10 action is 13-7. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Dayton makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Dayton won the last meeting 77-72 on Jan. 25. Nate Santos scored 24 to help lead Dayton to the victory, and Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

TOP PERFORMERS: Santos is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Flyers. Enoch Cheeks is averaging 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games.

Reynolds averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Xzayvier Brown is shooting 47.4% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

