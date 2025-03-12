Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in CAA Tournament

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-17, 8-10 CAA) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-16, 9-9 CAA)

Washington; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware plays in the CAA Tournament against UNC Wilmington.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens’ record in CAA games is 9-9, and their record is 3-7 in non-conference games. Delaware averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Seahawks are 8-10 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is 8-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

Delaware averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.5 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 64.5 points per game, 0.7 more than the 63.8 Delaware allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Delaware won 72-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Ande’a Cherisier led Delaware with 13 points, and Jania Hall led UNC Wilmington with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Wanzer is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging nine points and 1.6 steals. Cherisier is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Alexandra Zelaya is averaging 12.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Seahawks. Taylor Henderson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.