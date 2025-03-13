Delaware State Hornets and North Carolina Central Eagles play in MEAC Tournament

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-18, 6-8 MEAC) vs. Delaware State Hornets (16-13, 8-6 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State and North Carolina Central square off in the MEAC Tournament.

The Hornets’ record in MEAC games is 8-6, and their record is 8-7 in non-conference play. Delaware State is 8-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 6-8 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central ranks eighth in the MEAC with 19.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Perry Smith Jr. averaging 3.0.

Delaware State’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Delaware State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 86-84 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Robert Smith led the Hornets with 24 points, and Po’Boigh King led the Eagles with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Smith is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 18.3 points and 1.5 steals. Kaseem Watson is shooting 52.7% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

Isaac Parson is averaging 7.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Eagles. King is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

