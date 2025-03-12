Delaware State Hornets play the North Carolina Central Eagles in MEAC Tournament

North Carolina Central Eagles (13-18, 6-8 MEAC) vs. Delaware State Hornets (16-13, 8-6 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on North Carolina Central in the MEAC Tournament.

The Hornets are 8-6 against MEAC opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Delaware State is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 6-8 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central has a 3-11 record against opponents above .500.

Delaware State is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.6% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central averages 5.1 more points per game (79.2) than Delaware State allows (74.1).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Delaware State won the last meeting 86-84 on Feb. 25. Robert Smith scored 24 to help lead Delaware State to the victory, and Po’Boigh King scored 23 points for North Carolina Central.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 18.3 points and 1.5 steals. Kaseem Watson is shooting 52.7% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

King averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Perry Smith Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.