Drake hosts Marquette following Dinnebier’s 45-point showing

Marquette Golden Eagles (20-10, 12-7 Big East) at Drake Bulldogs (22-11, 16-6 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Marquette after Katie Dinnebier scored 45 points in Drake’s 96-90 loss to the Murray State Racers.

Drake ranks sixth in the MVC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Courtney Becker averaging 2.3.

Marquette ranks third in the Big East with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Halley Vice averaging 2.4.

Drake makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Marquette averages 66.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 69.9 Drake allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinnebier is averaging 23.4 points, 7.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Becker is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

