Duke and Lehigh meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (27-6, 18-3 Patriot) at Duke Blue Devils (26-7, 17-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -27.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke faces Lehigh in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC play is 17-4, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference play. Duke has a 24-7 record against teams over .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 18-3 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh ranks eighth in the Patriot with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Albrecht averaging 1.2.

Duke’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Lehigh gives up. Lehigh averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Duke gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Fournier is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Oluchi Okananwa is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Albrecht is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Ella Stemmer is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.