Duke and Mount St. Mary’s play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (23-12, 15-8 MAAC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (31-3, 22-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 2:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -32.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Mount St. Mary’s.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC games is 22-1, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Duke is 26-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mountaineers are 15-8 against MAAC teams. Mount St. Mary’s is 7-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Duke averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 8.8 more points per game (70.7) than Duke allows to opponents (61.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.9 points for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dola Adebayo is averaging 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Dallas Hobbs is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 89.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.