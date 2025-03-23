Duke Blue Devils and Oregon Ducks square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Oregon Ducks (20-11, 10-9 Big Ten) at Duke Blue Devils (27-7, 17-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -14.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke and Oregon square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC games is 17-4, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Duke scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game.

The Ducks are 10-9 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon is 5-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duke makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Oregon has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Fournier is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Blue Devils. Oluchi Okananwa is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Deja Kelly is shooting 38.5% and averaging 11.8 points for the Ducks. Nani Falatea is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

