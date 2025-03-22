Duke Blue Devils play the Oregon Ducks in second round

Oregon Ducks (20-11, 10-9 Big Ten) at Duke Blue Devils (27-7, 17-4 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -14.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke takes on Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils are 17-4 against ACC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Duke ranks fifth in the ACC in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Jadyn Donovan leads the Blue Devils with 6.6 boards.

The Ducks’ record in Big Ten games is 10-9. Oregon averages 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Duke’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Oregon allows. Oregon averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Duke gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlon Jackson is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.3 points. Toby Fournier is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Nani Falatea is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging eight points. Deja Kelly is averaging 14.9 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.