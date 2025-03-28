Duke meets North Carolina for Sweet 16 matchup

North Carolina Tar Heels (29-7, 15-6 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (28-7, 17-4 ACC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -5.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke takes on No. 12 North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils have gone 17-4 against ACC teams, with an 11-3 record in non-conference play. Duke averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 15-6 in ACC play. North Carolina is second in the ACC allowing 57.6 points while holding opponents to 36.3% shooting.

Duke makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). North Carolina averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Duke allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Duke won the last meeting 68-53 on Feb. 28. Reigan Richardson scored 23 to help lead Duke to the win, and Lanie Grant scored 17 points for North Carolina.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Donovan is averaging 5.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Maria Gakdeng is averaging 11.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Lexi Donarski is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.