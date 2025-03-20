Duquesne plays Longwood in NIT

Longwood Lancers (22-11, 13-6 Big South) at Duquesne Dukes (19-12, 10-10 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne and Longwood square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Dukes are 10-10 against A-10 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Duquesne is second in the A-10 scoring 72.6 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Lancers are 13-6 against Big South opponents. Longwood leads the Big South with 12.8 assists. Kiki McIntyre paces the Lancers with 3.3.

Duquesne averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Duquesne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell is averaging 18.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and four steals for the Dukes. Andjela Matic is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amor Harris is averaging 10.8 points for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.