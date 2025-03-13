East Carolina takes on UTSA in AAC Tournament

UTSA Roadrunners (12-18, 6-12 AAC) vs. East Carolina Pirates (18-13, 10-8 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina and UTSA play in the AAC Tournament.

The Pirates are 10-8 against AAC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. RJ Felton paces the Pirates with 6.5 boards.

The Roadrunners are 6-12 against AAC opponents. UTSA ranks eighth in the AAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Amir Spears averaging 4.0.

East Carolina scores 76.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 77.1 UTSA allows. UTSA averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game East Carolina allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. East Carolina won the last matchup 96-89 on Feb. 23. Felton scored 30 to help lead East Carolina to the victory, and Spears scored 24 points for UTSA.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felton is averaging 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pirates. C.J. Walker is averaging 17.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Spears is averaging 19.8 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Roadrunners. Damari Monsanto is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.