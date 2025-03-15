Fairfield Stags play the Quinnipiac Bobcats in MAAC Championship

Quinnipiac Bobcats (28-3, 20-2 MAAC) vs. Fairfield Stags (27-4, 21-1 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Quinnipiac in the MAAC Championship.

The Stags are 21-1 against MAAC opponents and 6-3 in non-conference play. Fairfield scores 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 18.7 points per game.

The Bobcats are 20-2 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 23-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Fairfield averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 14.8 more points per game (68.9) than Fairfield gives up (54.1).

The teams meet for the third time this season. Quinnipiac won 72-65 in the last matchup on March 8. Gal Raviv led Quinnipiac with 23 points, and Meghan Andersen led Fairfield with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Stags. Andersen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Raviv is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Anna Foley is averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 9-1, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 70.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

