Fairleigh Dickinson faces LIU in NEC Tournament

Long Island Sharks (6-23, 3-13 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (26-3, 16-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on LIU in the NEC Tournament.

The Knights have gone 16-0 against NEC opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC with 14.3 assists per game led by Abaigeal Babore averaging 3.3.

The Sharks are 3-13 in NEC play. LIU ranks eighth in the NEC shooting 27.0% from 3-point range.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 67.3 LIU gives up. LIU has shot at a 36.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is averaging 14.2 points for the Knights. Teneisia Brown is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Janessa Williams is averaging 12.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Sharks. Brianna Mead is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.3 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

