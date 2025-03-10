Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and Long Island Sharks play in NEC Tournament

Long Island Sharks (6-23, 3-13 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (26-3, 16-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays in the NEC Tournament against LIU.

The Knights’ record in NEC games is 16-0, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson is the NEC leader with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 3.0.

The Sharks’ record in NEC games is 3-13.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 66.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 67.3 LIU gives up. LIU has shot at a 36.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 38.3% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is averaging 14.2 points for the Knights. Lilly Parke is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.3 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.