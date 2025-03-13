Fairleigh Dickinson Knights play in NEC Tournament against the Chicago State Cougars

Chicago State Cougars (7-25, 7-10 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (27-3, 17-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and Chicago State play in the NEC Tournament.

The Knights have gone 17-0 against NEC teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC in rebounding, averaging 34.3 boards. Teneisia Brown paces the Knights with 9.8 rebounds.

The Cougars are 7-10 against NEC opponents. Chicago State is 3-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Fairleigh Dickinson won 74-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Ava Renninger led Fairleigh Dickinson with 17 points, and Josie Hill led Chicago State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renninger is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.1 points. Brown is averaging 16.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Aiyanna Culver is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cougars. Hill is averaging 13.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 67.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.2 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.