FGCU takes on Eastern Kentucky in ASUN Tournament

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-11, 11-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (28-3, 19-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU faces Eastern Kentucky in the ASUN Tournament.

The Eagles’ record in ASUN games is 19-0, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference games. FGCU is 24-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Colonels are 11-8 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

FGCU makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Eastern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauryn Taylor is averaging 10 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles. Emani Jefferson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Liz Freihofer is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Alice Recanati is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 73.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

