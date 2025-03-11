Florida A&M meets Mississippi Valley State in SWAC Tournament

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (7-22, 6-12 SWAC) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers (9-20, 6-12 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State play in the SWAC Tournament.

The Rattlers’ record in SWAC games is 6-12, and their record is 3-8 against non-conference opponents. Florida A&M is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.9 turnovers per game.

The Delta Devils are 6-12 against SWAC teams. Mississippi Valley State is seventh in the SWAC scoring 59.9 points per game and is shooting 35.0%.

Florida A&M averages 65.0 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 74.6 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 35.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rattlers won 88-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Sabou Gueye led the Rattlers with 20 points, and D’Yanna Maxey led the Delta Devils with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Hendrix is averaging 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Rattlers. D’Mya Griffin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 10.9 points for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.