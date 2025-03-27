Florida Gators square off against the Maryland Terrapins in Sweet 16

Maryland Terrapins (27-8, 15-7 Big Ten) vs. Florida Gators (32-4, 17-4 SEC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 7:39 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -6.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida and No. 11 Maryland square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Gators have gone 17-4 against SEC teams, with a 15-0 record in non-conference play. Florida is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terrapins are 15-7 against Big Ten teams. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Derik Queen averaging 9.1.

Florida makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Maryland averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 44.7% and averaging 17.9 points for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 14.6 points, five assists and 1.9 steals for the Terrapins. Queen is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 89.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.