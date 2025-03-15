Florida Gulf Coast Eagles face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears in ASUN Championship

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (23-8, 17-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (29-3, 20-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays Central Arkansas in the ASUN Championship.

The Eagles have gone 20-0 against ASUN teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. FGCU ranks seventh in the ASUN in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Lauryn Taylor paces the Eagles with 9.1 boards.

The Sugar Bears are 17-3 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas ranks second in the ASUN giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

FGCU averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas scores 16.5 more points per game (69.7) than FGCU gives up to opponents (53.2).

The teams play each other for the second time this season. FGCU won the last matchup 95-71 on Feb. 21. Emani Jefferson scored 20 to help lead FGCU to the win, and Leah Mafua scored 17 points for Central Arkansas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson is averaging 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Taylor is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Elizabeth Abiara is averaging 6.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Kinley Fisher is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 74.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

