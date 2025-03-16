Florida plays Tennessee in SEC Championship game

Tennessee Volunteers (27-6, 14-6 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (29-4, 16-4 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Florida takes on No. 8 Tennessee in the SEC Championship.

The Gators are 16-4 against SEC opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Florida has a 24-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Volunteers are 14-6 in SEC play. Tennessee is the top team in the SEC allowing only 62.3 points per game while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

Florida makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Tennessee averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Volunteers won 64-44 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Chaz Lanier led the Volunteers with 19 points, and Walter Clayton Jr. led the Gators with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games.

Lanier is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 17.9 points. Zakai Zeigler is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 89.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

