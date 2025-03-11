Florida State Seminoles square off against the Syracuse Orange in ACC Tournament

Syracuse Orange (13-18, 7-13 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (17-14, 8-12 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces Syracuse in the ACC Tournament.

The Seminoles have gone 8-12 against ACC teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Florida State is ninth in the ACC scoring 74.9 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Orange’s record in ACC play is 7-13. Syracuse ranks fourth in the ACC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Donnie Freeman averaging 6.9.

Florida State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Florida State won the last meeting 90-74 on Jan. 4. Daquan Davis scored 18 to help lead Florida State to the win, and Chris Bell scored 18 points for Syracuse.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is scoring 18.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Seminoles. Malique Ewin is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

JJ Starling is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Orange. Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 14.0 points and 11.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.