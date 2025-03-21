George Mason squares off against Bradley in NIT matchup

Bradley Braves (27-8, 17-6 MVC) at George Mason Patriots (27-8, 17-4 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason squares off against Bradley in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Patriots’ record in A-10 games is 17-4, and their record is 10-4 in non-conference play. George Mason ranks third in the A-10 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Haynes averaging 5.1.

The Braves are 17-6 in MVC play. Bradley ranks third in the MVC giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

George Mason scores 71.3 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 68.6 Bradley allows. Bradley averages 13.2 more points per game (76.7) than George Mason gives up to opponents (63.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Haynes is shooting 52.5% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games.

Duke Deen is averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Braves. Darius Hannah is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 70.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

