George Washington Revolutionaries take on the Fordham Rams in A-10 Tournament

Fordham Rams (12-20, 4-15 A-10) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (20-11, 9-9 A-10)

Washington; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays in the A-10 Tournament against Fordham.

The Revolutionaries are 9-9 against A-10 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. George Washington averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Rams are 4-15 in A-10 play. Fordham has a 7-17 record against teams over .500.

George Washington averages 73.5 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 77.7 Fordham gives up. Fordham scores 7.1 more points per game (74.1) than George Washington allows to opponents (67.0).

The teams meet for the second time this season. George Washington won 81-58 in the last matchup on March 6. Rafael Castro led George Washington with 16 points, and Jackie Johnson III led Fordham with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castro is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Japhet Medor is shooting 35.3% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

