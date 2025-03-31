Georgetown visits Price and Washington State

Georgetown Hoyas (17-15, 8-13 Big East) vs. Washington State Cougars (19-14, 9-11 WCC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces Georgetown after Ethan Price scored 26 points in Washington State’s 86-75 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

Washington State averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

Georgetown has a 9-12 record against opponents above .500.

Washington State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 71.7 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 78.4 Washington State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Erikstrup averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Price is shooting 51.0% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Micah Peavy is shooting 48.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Hoyas. Jayden Epps is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.