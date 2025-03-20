Glancey leads Northern Arizona against Arizona after 29-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (26-7, 17-3 Big Sky) at Arizona Wildcats (19-13, 10-9 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Arizona after Sophie Glancey scored 29 points in Northern Arizona’s 71-67 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

Arizona is 9-13 against opponents over .500.

Northern Arizona ranks eighth in college basketball with 38.3 rebounds per game. Glancey paces the Lumberjacks with 9.6.

Arizona’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Arizona gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. Northern Arizona defeated Arizona 92-75 in their last meeting on Nov. 21. Nyah Moran led Northern Arizona with 22 points, and Paulina Paris led Arizona with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Isis Beh is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Glancey is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Moran is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 41.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.