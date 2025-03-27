Gonzaga aims for 25th win this season in matchup with Minnesota

Gonzaga Bulldogs (24-10, 17-4 WCC) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (22-11, 8-11 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga will aim for its 25th win this season when the Bulldogs visit the Minnesota.

Minnesota is eighth in the Big Ten with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Hart averaging 2.6.

Gonzaga leads the WCC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Yvonne Ejim averaging 3.0.

Minnesota makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Gonzaga averages 6.9 more points per game (68.1) than Minnesota allows (61.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Grocholski is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Golden Gophers. Amaya Battle is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ejim is averaging 20.6 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

