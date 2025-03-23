Gonzaga faces Colorado following Ejim’s 24-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-10, 17-4 WCC) at Colorado Buffaloes (21-12, 11-10 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga takes on Colorado after Yvonne Ejim scored 24 points in Gonzaga’s 67-51 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

Colorado ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sara-Rose Smith averaging 4.1.

Gonzaga averages 68.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Colorado averages 69.0 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 64.1 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 68.2 points per game, 3.7 more than the 64.5 Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 4.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Jade Masogayo is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Allie Turner averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Ejim is averaging 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.