Gonzaga hosts Jenkins and UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (26-4, 17-2 AAC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-10, 17-4 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Gonzaga after Jordyn Jenkins scored 22 points in UTSA’s 62-58 loss to the Rice Owls.

Gonzaga scores 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

UTSA ranks seventh in the AAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jenkins averaging 4.5.

Gonzaga averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.7 per game UTSA allows. UTSA averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Yvonne Ejim is shooting 46.6% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jenkins is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Roadrunners. Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 64.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

