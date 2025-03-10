Gonzaga plays in WCC Tournament against the Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (17-15, 13-8 WCC) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-9, 17-3 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga faces Oregon State in the WCC Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 17-3 against WCC teams, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga is seventh in the WCC in team defense, giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Beavers are 13-8 in WCC play. Oregon State has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

Gonzaga makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Oregon State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Gonzaga gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Yvonne Ejim is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.8 points over the past 10 games.

Kennedie Shuler is averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Beavers. Kelsey Rees is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 67.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Beavers: 8-2, averaging 66.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

