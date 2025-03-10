Green Bay takes on Robert Morris in Horizon Tournament

Robert Morris Colonials (15-15, 11-10 Horizon) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (27-5, 20-1 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay and Robert Morris meet in the Horizon Tournament.

The Phoenix have gone 20-1 against Horizon teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Green Bay ranks third in the Horizon with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Natalie McNeal averaging 12.0.

The Colonials are 11-10 in Horizon play. Robert Morris is second in the Horizon with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Mya Murray averaging 5.5.

Green Bay’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McNeal is averaging 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Maddy Schreiber is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Noa Givon is averaging 10.7 points for the Colonials. Isys Grady is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 70.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 62.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.