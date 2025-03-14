Hawaii takes on UCSD in Big West Tournament

UCSD Tritons (18-15, 14-7 Big West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (22-8, 16-4 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii and UCSD meet in the Big West Tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 16-4 against Big West opponents, with a 6-4 record in non-conference play. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West with 25.6 points per game in the paint led by Daejah Phillips averaging 6.0.

The Tritons’ record in Big West action is 14-7. UCSD is fifth in the Big West allowing 58.0 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

Hawaii scores 60.1 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 58.0 UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 38.5% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 33.2% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Rainbow Wahine won 49-44 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Lily Wahinekapu led the Rainbow Wahine with 13 points, and Gracie Gallegos led the Tritons with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wahinekapu is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.1 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Meilani McBee is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kayanna Spriggs is averaging 8.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Tritons. Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 8-2, averaging 60.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.