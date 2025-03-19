High Point Panthers take on the William & Mary Tribe in First 4

William & Mary Tribe (15-18, 12-10 CAA) vs. High Point Panthers (21-11, 16-3 Big South)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on William & Mary in the First Four round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Panthers are 16-3 against Big South opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. High Point scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Tribe’s record in CAA action is 12-10. William & Mary is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

High Point averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.8 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.7 per game High Point allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Zavala is shooting 48.4% and averaging 10.6 points for the Panthers. Lauren Scott is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Natalie Fox is averaging 5.2 points for the Tribe. Monet Dance is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 67.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Tribe: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

