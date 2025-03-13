Houston Cougars play in Big 12 Tournament against the Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes (14-19, 5-18 Big 12) vs. Houston Cougars (27-4, 19-1 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -17.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston and Colorado play in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cougars are 19-1 against Big 12 opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Houston is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 74.2 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Buffaloes’ record in Big 12 action is 5-18. Colorado is 8-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Houston makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Colorado has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cougars won 69-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. J’wan Roberts led the Cougars with 20 points, and Julian Hammond III led the Buffaloes with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Milos Uzan is averaging 13.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trevor Baskin is averaging 7.2 points for the Buffaloes. Andrej Jakimovski is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 69.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.