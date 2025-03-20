Howard and Siena meet in NIT

Siena Saints (17-13, 14-7 MAAC) at Howard Bison (21-11, 14-3 MEAC)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Siena meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bison’s record in MEAC games is 14-3, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference games. Howard ranks second in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 60.0 points while holding opponents to 36.0% shooting.

The Saints are 14-7 in MAAC play. Siena ranks seventh in the MAAC with 29.8 rebounds per game led by Anajah Brown averaging 7.2.

Howard scores 65.8 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 65.6 Siena gives up. Siena averages 64.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the 60.0 Howard allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is averaging 15.1 points for the Bison. Zennia Thomas is averaging 13.3 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

Teresa Seppala is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Saints. Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.