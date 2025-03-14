Howard Bison and Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks play in MEAC Tournament

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-16, 9-6 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (20-10, 13-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Maryland-Eastern Shore in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bison are 13-2 against MEAC opponents and 7-8 in non-conference play. Howard ranks third in the MEAC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Zennia Thomas averaging 3.0.

The Hawks are 9-6 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is fourth in the MEAC scoring 60.7 points per game and is shooting 38.2%.

Howard’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 38.2% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bison won 72-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Saniyah King led the Bison with 24 points, and Zamara Haynes led the Hawks with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bison. King is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ce’Nara Skanes is averaging 9.1 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks. Haynes is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.