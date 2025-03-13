Howard Bison play in MEAC Tournament against the Morgan State Bears

Morgan State Bears (13-17, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (12-19, 7-7 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on Morgan State in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bison have gone 7-7 against MEAC opponents, with a 5-12 record in non-conference play. Howard allows 78.9 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Bears are 7-7 in MEAC play. Morgan State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Howard averages 77.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 81.2 Morgan State allows. Morgan State has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 45.6% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Howard won 87-81 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Cameron Shockley-Okeke led Howard with 24 points, and Will Thomas led Morgan State with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Harper is averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kameron Hobbs is averaging 16.1 points for the Bears. Thomas is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

