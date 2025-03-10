Idaho Vandals play in Big Sky Tournament against the Montana Grizzlies

Montana Grizzlies (12-17, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (18-11, 10-8 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Montana.

The Vandals have gone 10-8 against Big Sky opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Idaho ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 13.0 assists per game led by Hope Hassmann averaging 3.5.

The Grizzlies are 8-10 against Big Sky opponents. Montana has a 3-13 record against opponents above .500.

Idaho is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Montana allows to opponents. Montana averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Idaho allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Nelson is averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Vandals. Hassmann is averaging 11.9 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

Mack Konig is averaging 10.6 points and 5.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Tyler McCliment-Call is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.