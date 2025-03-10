Idaho Vandals play in Big Sky Tournament against the Montana Grizzlies

Montana Grizzlies (12-17, 8-10 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (18-11, 10-8 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on Montana in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Vandals are 10-8 against Big Sky opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Idaho has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are 8-10 against Big Sky teams. Montana averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 8-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Idaho scores 66.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 69.6 Montana allows. Montana scores 6.9 more points per game (66.7) than Idaho gives up to opponents (59.8).

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Hassmann is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 assists. Olivia Nelson is averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is scoring 10.6 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Tyler McCliment-Call is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

