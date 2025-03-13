Illinois Fighting Illini play in Big Ten Tournament against the Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes (17-15, 8-13 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -10.5; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Illinois plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Iowa.

The Fighting Illini have gone 12-8 against Big Ten teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Illinois has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hawkeyes’ record in Big Ten action is 8-13. Iowa averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Illinois averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Iowa allows. Iowa has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Illinois won 81-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Tomislav Ivisic led Illinois with 22 points, and Brock Harding led Iowa with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Humrichous averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Payton Sandfort is shooting 40.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Hawkeyes. Josh Dix is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

