Illinois State plays Louisiana Tech in NIT matchup

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (18-15, 9-11 CUSA) at Illinois State Redbirds (23-12, 15-7 MVC)

Bloomington, Illinois; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and Louisiana Tech meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC play is 15-7, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Illinois State ranks third in the MVC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nevaeh Thomas averaging 5.4.

The Lady Techsters are 9-11 against CUSA teams. Louisiana Tech is third in the CUSA scoring 66.3 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

Illinois State makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Louisiana Tech has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.3 points for the Redbirds. Elyce Knudsen is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Marshall is averaging 11.5 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Lady Techsters. Paris Bradley is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

