Illinois State plays Southern Illinois in MVC Tournament

Southern Illinois Salukis (4-25, 2-18 MVC) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (20-11, 14-6 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and Southern Illinois square off in the MVC Tournament.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC play is 14-6, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference games. Illinois State scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Salukis are 2-18 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is seventh in the MVC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Gift Uchenna averaging 12.7.

Illinois State scores 74.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 76.0 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Illinois State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Redbirds won 99-86 in the last matchup on March 8. Elyce Knudsen led the Redbirds with 28 points, and Kayla Cooper led the Salukis with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Wong is averaging 8.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Redbirds. Shannon Dowell is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Uchenna is averaging 14.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Salukis. Cooper is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Salukis: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.