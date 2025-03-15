Iona takes on Mount St. Mary’s in MAAC Championship game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (20-12, 14-8 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (16-16, 14-8 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays Mount St. Mary’s in the MAAC Championship.

The Gaels have gone 14-8 against MAAC teams, with a 2-8 record in non-conference play. Iona is third in the MAAC with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 7.7.

The Mountaineers’ record in MAAC games is 14-8. Mount St. Mary’s is 8-7 against opponents over .500.

Iona is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 71.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 70.6 Iona gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Gaels won 70-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Luke Jungers led the Gaels with 14 points, and Jedy Cordilia led the Mountaineers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is averaging 17 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Gaels. Adam Njie is averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Dola Adebayo is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Dallas Hobbs is averaging 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.