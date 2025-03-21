Iowa Hawkeyes play Murray State Racers in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Murray State Racers (25-7, 19-4 MVC) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (22-10, 12-9 Big Ten)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -9.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Murray State.

The Hawkeyes are 12-9 against Big Ten opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Iowa scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Racers are 19-4 against MVC teams. Murray State ranks second in the MVC with 18.3 assists per game led by Haven Ford averaging 5.3.

Iowa’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 22.6 more points per game (87.7) than Iowa gives up to opponents (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucy Olsen is averaging 18 points and 4.9 assists for the Hawkeyes. Sydney Affolter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Katelyn Young is averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Racers. Halli Poock is averaging 18.6 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 88.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

